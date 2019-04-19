Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Missing Person: 15 Year Old Girl with Autism in Vista

Missing Person: 15 Year Old Girl with Autism in Vista

By   /  April 19, 2019  /  2 Comments

    Print    

On 4/18/2019 at approximately 3:00 pm , 15 year old Abbey Motzer left her residence on foot. She was last seen walking eastbound from the 800 block of E. Bobier Drive in the City of Vista. She has autism and functions at a level of a 12 year old. She is not taking any medications and has previous unreported history of walking away. She may attempt to hide from law enforcement. She has no phone or money with her.

Her Description: White female juvenile, 5′ 7″ 150 lbs, short blonde hair (pixie cut), blue eyes, wearing a grey t-shirt, white shorts, no shoes.

If Seen, please call 911. San Diego Sheriff’s Missing Person Case #19119703

 

Updates forthcoming.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 12 hours ago on April 19, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 19, 2019 @ 7:36 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

2 Comments

  1. Linda Frieden says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Was she found?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Missing Person at Risk FOUND – Vista

Read More →