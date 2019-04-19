Missing Person: 15 Year Old Girl with Autism in Vista

On 4/18/2019 at approximately 3:00 pm , 15 year old Abbey Motzer left her residence on foot. She was last seen walking eastbound from the 800 block of E. Bobier Drive in the City of Vista. She has autism and functions at a level of a 12 year old. She is not taking any medications and has previous unreported history of walking away. She may attempt to hide from law enforcement. She has no phone or money with her.

Her Description: White female juvenile, 5′ 7″ 150 lbs, short blonde hair (pixie cut), blue eyes, wearing a grey t-shirt, white shorts, no shoes.

If Seen, please call 911. San Diego Sheriff’s Missing Person Case #19119703

Updates forthcoming.