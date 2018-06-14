Miss Vista Pageants Take the Stage This Saturday

The sixty-ninth annual Miss Vista Pageants, of course!

With the theme, “A Pirate’s Life for Me,” the fun begins this Saturday at 5:30 at Guajome Park Academy where 11 young women will compete for the title of Miss Vista 2018 and 14 will vie for the Miss Teen Vista 2018 crown. The contestants come from all walks of life: some are just getting ready to begin their high school careers, while others are college graduates working on a master’s degree. Some are athletes, some are artists or performers, some are scholars. All of them are service-oriented and eager to have an opportunity to represent the people of Vista and serve in projects all over San Diego County.

Paul Banks, Mr. Vista 2015, will be the master of ceremonies, and Miss Vista 2017 Idalia Barragan and Miss Teen Vista 2017 Sydney Danso will be on hand to crown the new queens and eight court members. Pageant Director, Laura Bednar, celebrates her 24th year with the pageant, having taken the reins just a few years after her own reign as Miss Vista at a time when she was scarcely older than the contestants. Under her direction, the pageant has become one of the largest and strongest local pageants at a time when other city pageants have been abandoned and interest has diminished among potential contestants. Some people think pageants are outdated or demeaning to women, but this organization teaches otherwise. “It’s not a beauty pageant,” Bednar explains, “It’s about empowering young women and building their confidence in themselves. Whether they leave with a crown or not, we want everyone who participates to come out of it knowing that she now has the skills to walk into a job interview and ace it or stand in front of a crowd and speak.”

The pageant appreciates the support of the community, particularly John Shakarian Jeweler, who awards a custom designed diamond ring to Miss Vista and a diamond pendant to Miss Teen Vista; the Boys and Girls Club of Vista, which provides rehearsal space; Jack and Lyssa Flaherty of Vista Skatepark Coalition for pageant facility support, and Collier Roofing who contributes scholarship funds for the new queens. Dozens of other businesses and families also provide financial support, which provides scholarships and covers the pageant’s operating costs.

Tickets are available at the door for $12. The show promises to be fun and entertaining for the entire family. Afterward, everyone is welcome to celebrate the event at the after party at Lamppost Pizza in Vista. For more information, contact Laura Bednar at 760 518-4220 or email missvistapageants@gmail.com

Photos by Fabiana Bommino to follow in subsequent emails.