Miss Strawberry Pageant To Be Held Saturday

The Vista Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual Miss Strawberry Pageant which will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 1:30 pm, 1126 N Melrose Dr, #103, in Vista. The queen chosen helps promote the event and be present at the Strawberry Festival. The Festival draws visitors from all of North San Diego County.

The Vista Strawberry Festival is the only festival in San Diego County that celebrates all the joys and pleasure of the Strawberry. Vista California was once the “Strawberry Capital of the World” and still boasts many strawberry fields.

Come enjoy our “celebration of the berry” with athletic competitions, pie-eating, costumes, carnival rides, music, food, and much more on Sunday May 26, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Vista.