Miss Pride of Vista 2018 First Pageant Orientation

Miss Pride of Vista Scholarship Pageants 2018 Pageant will hold the first Orientation on Thursday, Jauuary 18th, 5:00 pm at Coyote Cafe 1450 N Santa Fe, Vista.

The Scholarship Pageant offers young ladies to be ambassadors for The Pride of Vista Lions providing the opportunity to give something back to their communities and doing community service, by helping nonprofits and attending major city events.

There are four different age groups

Miss Pride of Vista: – ages 17-24 – resident of Vista- or attend a Vista school -ages will be determined as of January 1, 2017 ($1500 scholarship)

Miss Teen Pride of Vista: ages 13-16 – resident of Vista – or attend a Vista school – ages will be determined as of January 1, 2017 ($1000 scholarship)

Junior Miss Pride of Vista: ages 11-12 – resident of Vista – or attend a Vista school – ages will be determined as of January 1, 2017

Little Miss Pride of Vista: – ages 8-10 – resident of Vista or attend a Vista school- ages will be determined as of January 1, 2017

Junior Miss and Little Miss receive an array of gift cards and other prizes.

For more information contact: missprideofvista@gmail.com

Experience the joys of charity, scholarship, and personal growth by participating in the Miss Pride of Vista, Miss Teen Pride of Vista Scholarship Pageant.

Experience the joys of charity, friendship, and personal growth by participating in the Junior Miss Pride of Vista or Little Miss Pride of Vista Pageant. You could be the City’s next ambassador for a year!

All Pride of Vista Pageants are proudly sponsored by the Pride of Vista Lions Club.

Since 1917, Lions clubs have offered people the opportunity to involve members in local projects, such as cleaning a park, or as far reaching as bringing sight to the worlds’ blind, Lions International has always embraced those committed to building a brighter future for their community. Today with 1.3 million men and women in over 46,000 clubs in 202 countries and geographical areas, Lions have expanded their focus to help meet the ever-increasing needs of the global community. Lions conduct vision and health screenings, build parks, support eye hospitals, award scholarships, assist youth, provide help in time of disaster and much more.