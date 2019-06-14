Miss Pride of Vista To Take Mission Trip

Miss Pride of Vista, Luck Taase is taking a mission trip with the Quiet Hour Ministry to Papua New Guinea this July. She will be spreading the gospel and Love of God, alongside dentists and eye doctors to treat the beautiful people of Papua New Guinea. All the support and donations will be highly appreciated for it will all be for the Lord’s work.

Luck has created a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses. Thank s in advance.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/quiet-hour-ministry-trip-to-papua-new-guinea?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet