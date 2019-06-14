Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Miss Pride of Vista To Take Mission Trip

Miss Pride of Vista To Take Mission Trip

By   /  June 14, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Miss Pride of Vista, Luck Taase is taking a mission trip with the Quiet Hour Ministry to Papua New Guinea this July. She will be spreading the gospel and Love of God, alongside dentists and eye doctors to treat the beautiful people of Papua New Guinea. All the support and donations will be highly appreciated for it will all be for the Lord’s work.

Luck has created a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses. Thank s in advance.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/quiet-hour-ministry-trip-to-papua-new-guinea?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on June 14, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 14, 2019 @ 1:14 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

SPECIAL MEETING – CVBID Grant Awards

Read More →