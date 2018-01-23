The Miracle of Independence with Canine Companions

Suze Diaz …At times, circumstances in life can lead people to different destinations. A few might happen upon a situation where they lose their independence and be deprived of their ability to physically take care of themselves. It’s disheartening to imagine not being able to open a door, answer a phone call, pickup a set of keys or the feeling of being alone because of a disability. The struggle to regain independence with confidence is a discouraging prospect. Hope seems a bit fleeting trying to find a miracle. But thankfully, with the help of some extraordinary people, sometimes the miracle of independence comes in the form of a sweet face with four legs, a soft cold nose and a furry warm heart.

Founded in 1975, Canine Companions for Independence® is a national non-profit organization that “enhances the lives of people with disabilities by opening up new opportunities, new possibilities and spread incredible joy in a powerful program with assistance dogs that leads to greater independence and confidence. The dogs that are bred, raised and trained aren’t just the ears, hands and legs of their human partner, they’re also goodwill ambassadors and most often, their best friends.” It was a pleasure to learn how this miracle dream is possible by attending a recent public tour at one of their regional training facilities.

Photos by Suze Diaz

The organization has six regional training centers and multiple chapter locations across the country:

• The National Headquarters and Northwest Regional Training Center are located on the “Jean and Charles Schulz Campus”, opened in 1996 and named after Peanuts’ cartoonist Charles Schulz and his wife in Santa Rosa, California.

• The Southwest Regional Training Center in Oceanside, California, is named the “Dean, Gerda and Trixie Koontz Campus” after bestselling author Dean Koontz, his wife and their late golden retriever, Trixie, who was adopted from Canine Companions after being retired from service.

• The North Central Regional Training Center, located just outside of Columbus in Delaware, OH, opened its doors in 1990.

• The South Central Training Center, opened in November 2015, is located in the Kinkeade Campus at Baylor Scott & White Health in Irving, Texas.

• The Northeast Regional Training Center was founded in 1989 and is located on the SUNY Farmingdale Campus in Farmingdale, NY.

• The Southeast Region Training Center, serving since 1989, opened their new Anheuser-Busch/Sea World campus on July 4, 2000 in Orlando, Florida.

Volunteer breeder/caretakers breed Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and a mix of the two to be trained into one of four types of assistance dogs: service dogs, skilled companions dogs, hearing dogs and facility dogs. At eight weeks old, the puppies are brought to Canine Companions where volunteer puppy raisers give care, provide basic obedience training and socialize each puppy until they are 18 months old. Then each dog goes through an intensive training process where they learn and master more than forty commands from a professional instructor. All dogs and follow-up support are free of charge for the eligible applicants once they have been approved through a successful application process and attend a two-week “Team Training” class to meet and work with their matched canine pal. Each type is prepared for a different specific specialty:

• Service dogs assist adults with physical disabilities by performing daily tasks ~ http://www.cci.org/assistance-dogs/Our-Dogs/Service-Dogs.html

• Skilled companion dogs enhance independence for adults with cognitive disabilities ~ http://www.cci.org/assistance-dogs/Our-Dogs/skilled-companion.html

• Hearing dogs alert the deaf and hard of hearing to important sounds ~ http://www.cci.org/assistance-dogs/Our-Dogs/hearing-dogs.html

• Facility dogs work with a professional in a visitation, education or healthcare setting ~ http://www.cci.org/assistance-dogs/Our-Dogs/facility-dogs.html

• And recently through their pilot program debuted in Santa Rosa, Wounded Veterans Initiative, veterans with physical disabilities resulting from military service who meets the eligibility requirements can be matched with a companion battle buddy ~ http://www.cci.org/assistance-dogs/Our-Dogs/veterans-initiative.html

There are many ways you can volunteer with the organization and contribute to the success of each puppy: caretaker of a breeder dog, puppy raiser, puppy sitter, regional campus all-around volunteer, event volunteer, chapter volunteer or any other position that may be available as opportunities in your area. A school fundraiser is an excellent way that students can get involved in giving community service by raising money for donations to provide training items. Individual donations can be made on the Canine Companions website directly. There is an opportunity to become a monthly “Miracle Maker” as well as other creative options to give financial support.

For the 2018 schedule, the Southwest Regional Training Center in Oceanside hosts a public tour at 1:30 PM on the third Thursday of each month. You’ll get a close look of the facility to see where and how the puppies are trained, meet a few of the professional instructors who will demonstrate commands with their canine pupils, and learn more about each important step that goes into the making of an exceptional assistance dog. Graduation for the current “class” of pups will be held at the QLN Conference Center at 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside, CA 92056 on February 16, 2018.

“If you want to help people—and you believe dogs are the way to do it—you need to be involved with Canine Companions.” — Terry McGraw, Chairman and CEO, The McGraw-Hill Companies

For more information on Canine Companions for Independence and details on assistance dogs, please go to their website at http://www.cci.org/