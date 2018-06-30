Miracle Babies Survey Reveals Education Needed for Expectant Parents

Premature Birth Survey Uncovers That Expecting Parents Want To Know if They Are at Risk for a Preterm Birth

-The survey reinforces need for more education and communication about the possibility and risks of delivering prematurely-

San Diego, CA – June 2018 — Miracle Babies Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded to support Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) families, along with Sera Prognostics, a women’s healthcare company, announced today the results of its recent survey titled ‘Premature Risk Education to Empower Moms-to-be with Information Early’ (PREEMIE). The survey was conducted in the U.S. among 140 (118 mothers and 22 fathers of premature babies) participants[i]. Findings suggest that expecting parents are not well informed about the risks of preterm birth, and want to be empowered with information about the possibility and risks associated with delivering a premature baby to better prepare and educate themselves if it were to happen to them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 1 in 10 babies is born premature in the U.S.—one of the highest rates in the world [ii],[iii]. Up to 50% of these premature babies are born to mothers with no obvious risk factors[iv]. Premature babies may face immediate and long-term health challenges, including cerebral palsy, learning disabilities, and other chronic conditions.[v] The majority of survey respondents said that they wish they had known more about the risks so that they could have researched both premature birth and interventions, and discussed it with their doctors. Other responses revealed that they would have wanted to be able to have better prepared family and friends, and forewarned employers about possible missed work resulting from increased office visits and therapies that premature babies often require.

“As physicians, we never want to alarm patients, specifically if we can’t guarantee we can change outcomes – as is the case with informing patients about increased risk of preterm birth. The survey findings demonstrate that expecting parents want to arm themselves with as much information as possible. In preparation of preterm delivery, parents want to prepare themselves for the many dynamics that can accompany a premature delivery: financial planning, logistical details and research on lifestyle changes or behavior modification that may prolong pregnancy,” said Sean Daneshmand MD, and Founder of Miracle Babies. “Moreover, it is important to be proactive and speak to your doctor, who may suggest interventions that have the potential to help improve outcomes and give your baby the best possible start in life.”

Key Survey Findings:

95% of respondents said they would have wanted to know if their baby was at an increased risk of being born prematurely

Of the 95% who would have wanted to know, 97% still would have wanted to know, even if their doctor couldn’t change the outcome

79% of respondents didn’t know that women without risk factors account for up to 50% of preterm births

77% of respondents didn’t know that premature birth is the #1 cause of infant death and illness

More than half (53%) of participants did not discuss preterm birth with their healthcare provider

Two-thirds (68%) did not know they were at risk until they went into premature labor

“My son Elijah was born after only 30 weeks and spent 91 days in the NICU; I felt so alone and unprepared,” said Lucy Loomis, survey respondent. “No one in my immediate circle of family or friends had experienced a preterm birth – I didn’t know who to turn to for advice. It would have been great to have known during my pregnancy that I was at risk for a preterm delivery. The information would have been useful to prepare for my pregnancy and delivery journey, including the possibility of being on bedrest for a long period of time, or that my baby might need to be intubated. It would have alleviated some of the fear, trauma and anxiety that I went through.”

Knowing some of the factors associated with delivering prematurely, including previous preterm birth, prior miscarriage, IVF, family history and health and lifestyle factors are important to discuss during an office visit. For those who don’t have symptoms, there is a blood test that can help determine an individual’s personal risk for preterm birth. Early prediction may allow parents and healthcare providers to modify individualized treatment during pregnancy and better plan for post-delivery care for preterm babies.

For more information to help determine the risks of premature birth and how you can help raise awareness, please visit https://www.miraclebabies.org/.

For more information about Sera Prognostics and its test to predict preterm birth risk, please visit http://www.pretrm.com/.

*This survey titled “Premature Risk Education to Empower Moms-to-be with Information Early” was conducted within the United States by Miracle Babies in partnership with Sera Prognostics. It was conducted online on May 25, 2018 among 140 participants (118 mothers and 22 fathers of premature babies) ages 18 and older.

About Miracle Babies … Miracle Babies is a nonprofit that was founded to support and unite families with their critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Miracle Babies provides much needed financial and emotional support to critically ill, tiny newborns and their families who are experiencing the unexpected hardships of premature birth throughout San Diego and Orange Counties in Southern California. Miracle Babies’ support allows mothers and their babies to be together, which increases the babies’ chances for a normal, healthy life.

About Sera Prognostics … Sera Prognostics, a women’s health company, develops innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth (PTB) risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera has launched its PreTRM® test, the first and only broadly clinically-validated blood test to accurately predict early in pregnancy the risk of premature birth. The test objectively reports to the physician the risk of premature delivery, enabling earlier proactive interventions designed to prolong gestation and improve neonatal health outcomes. Sera’s technology addresses both the health and economic challenges of PTB. The Company’s strong management team has significant clinical development and women’s healthcare diagnostic experience. Sera is backed by highly respected healthcare investors, including Domain Associates, InterWest Partners, Catalyst Health Ventures, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and LabCorp, who recently entered into an agreement with the Company to become the exclusive U.S. distributor of the PreTRM test. Currently, Sera is working with the Gates Foundation to translate the Company’s discoveries into technologies well suited for low-income countries in its journey to improve maternal and infant health globally. Sera Prognostics is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.seraprognostics.com.

