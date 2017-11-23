Mira Costa College Symphony & Chorus For Free Wednesdays at California Center For The Arts

Escondido, CA. – November 2017 — The California Center for the Arts’ extremely popular monthly event, First Wednesdays is bigger than ever before as the 70-members of MiraCosta College’s Symphony Orchestra and Choir take the stage to present Dueling Nutcracker, selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker & Duke Ellington’s The Nutcracker Suite and other holiday favorites! Free First Wednesdays begins December 6th at 7:00 pm.

Founded in 2010, the Orchestra has grown in numbers and notoriety earning rave reviews for their performances of The Planets, Carmina Burana, and many more. Their annual holiday concert is one of their many highlights, and a favorite amongst families all over the county.

For this year’s special holiday performance, the orchestra and choirs led by MiraCosta College’s founding Conductor Branden Muresan and directed by Dr. Arlie Langager, will present an evening of holiday classics, music from Handel’s Messiah, and so much more!

You won’t want to miss this incredible evening that hits all the right notes and is fun for the entire family.

Although this event is free, we strongly recommend making reservations in advance. Reserved seats are $12 ($10 for CCAE members) and can be purchased online artcenter.org or by calling 1-800-988-4253.

Adding to the evening’s enjoyment will be Dang Brother Pizza from 5:00-7:00pm. It is an amazing food truck offering up wood-fired pizza to order.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.