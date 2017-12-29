Minor Injury Vehicle Versus Juvenile Bicyclist

On 12/29/17 at about 1712 hours deputies from the Vista Patrol Station responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle versus bicyclist. Less than one minute later witnesses advised the driver returned to the scene. A 77 year old driver was traveling eastbound on East Bobier Drive when he clipped the back of a bicycle, ridden by a 13 year old male traveling northbound across East Bobier Drive near the intersection with Calle Jules. The driver was traveling the speed limit with his headlights illuminated. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet nor any reflective clothing and was not using a designated crosswalk.

The bicyclist sustained a very small abrasion to his left wrist, but was otherwise uninjured. The bicyclist was transported to Palomar Medical Center as a precaution. The driver explained he was in shock and it took him a minute to process what had happened, but returned to the scene shortly after. Impairment of alcohol and/or drugs does not appear to be a factor in the collision. Deputies from the Vista Traffic Division will be handling the investigation.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.