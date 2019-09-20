Minor Decoy/Shoulder Tap Operation – San Marcos

San Marcos, CA — The San Diego County Sheriff‘s Department is partnering with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) through a countywide grant to help prevent underage drinking and other crimes that may occur at ABC licensed establishments.

In July 2019, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received an ABC grant of $100,000. The money is being spent in the communities patrolled by the Sheriff’s Department to reduce alcohol related crimes and educate ABC licensed businesses. The goal of the ABC Alcohol Policing Partnership Program is to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to help make communities safer. The cooperative efforts of the Sheriff’s Department and ABC are aimed at building positive working relationships between all stakeholders and increasing the safety of San Diego County.

On September 19, 2019, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and three minor decoys conducted a Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operation at various locations in the City of San Marcos. The minor decoy tested retailers at thirteen (13) locations, attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages inside their establishments. One location sold alcohol to the decoy.

The Shoulder Tap operation was conducted in front of two local retail liquor stores where a teenager asked adults to purchase the teen alcohol. Four (4) adults total were contacted, and two (2) purchased alcohol for the minor. The adults who purchased alcohol for the teen were arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor, which is a misdemeanor offense. One of the adults who furnished alcohol was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject’s companion was also arrested for being in possession of narcotics. ABC related operations such as Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap help reduce alcohol abuse and youth access to alcohol. Operations like these will continue through June 2020.

Anyone with information on licensed liquor establishments providing alcohol to minors can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or by calling the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.