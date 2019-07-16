Loading...
Million Dollar Quartet At The Avo

July 15, 2019

Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins

Vista, CA — In December of 1956 four musical legends met up at Sam Phillips’ Sun Records studio in Memphis. This smash hit musical is a fascinating look at how their voices and their personalities would change American music forever.

LAMB’S AT THE AVO PLAYHOUSE

303 MAIN STREET, VISTA, CA

July 17 – August 25

  • Sec B Sec A Prime
  • Wed & Thu 7:30
  • $28           $48            $62
  • Fri & Sat 8pm
  • $38           $58            $72
  • Sat Mat 4pm, Sun Mat 2pm
  • $48           $68            $82

$5 Discount for Seniors (66+) & Veterans

HALF PRICE for Active Duty Military, Youth (5 – 17) & Young Adults (18 -34) who join our free <35 Club. For discounts use the price pull down menu, or enter promotion code, when ordering tickets online. Must show ID with DOB when picking up discount tickets. 

Running time: 95 minutes, performed without an Intermission

Age recommendation: 10 years and up.

