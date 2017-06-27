Millennium Medical Technologies Offers a Solution to High Cost of Adipose

Adipose Derived Procedures in Regenerative Medicine

Carlsbad, CA – Millennium Medical Technologies (MMT) has taken a major step into regenerative medicine with its new FDA-registered AcquiCellTMDevice and FDA-cleared Fat Collection and Transfer System. Instead of the current clinical strategy focusing primarily on treating symptoms, MMT’s small, affordable device makes it easy to repair and regenerate tissue damaged by disease, trauma or congenital conditions using autologous adipose tissue.

An article published in PRS Global Open noted that standard isolation of adipose stromal vascular fraction (SVF) requires the use of collagenase and is considered more than “minimally manipulated” by current good manufacturing practice requirements. Alternatively, non-enzymatic isolation methods have surfaced using physical forces to separate cells from the adipose matrix. MMT provides a solution to the expense of SVF isolation procedures by delivering a much lower cost per case. This is due to not using a GMP collagenase, having a much shorter processing time, and not being under FDA scrutiny from a minimal manipulation standpoint.

AcquiCellTM is all about the science,” according to Greg Miles, CEO of Millennium Medical Technologies. “It is a state-of-the-art system that doesn’t use enzymes or expensive disposables in its fat collection and transfer process.”

According to David Angeloni, Chief Science Officer and President of MMT, the technology allows doctors to harvest quality, viable soft tissue for fat grafting quickly and efficiently to restore structure, function, and volume to the treated region. The procedure is done on an outpatient basis while patients remain awake. Angeloni noted that when compared with enzymatic methods, mechanical isolation required less time but yielded fewer cells. Angeloni added, “With our devices we typically get about half to a quarter of the cells per ml processed. So in about 100-200mls of lipoaspirate we can get about the same amount of regenerative cells as 50ml of collagenase digested fat in half the time.”

The non-enzymatic isolation method uses physical forces to separate cells from the adipose matrix in-vivo, according to Angeloni. He explained, “AcquiCellTM uses vibration to release stromal and vascular cells from the cell matrix so we can easily ‘save’ them via minimal manipulation — washing and centrifuging — to use for aesthetic and regenerative purposes.”

Dr. Steven Cohen, an internationally recognized Plastic surgeon and pioneer in the use of fat and its regenerative cell content has been involved in the field since its beginning. He helped develop the Lipo-LoopTM with MMT. Dr. Cohen notes that “We finally are beginning to understand the field and know that early applications at the time of an injury might prevent more serious issues later. For instance if we treat an injured knee early and reverse some of the damage, maybe osteoarthritis won’t develop later in life. If we use these tissues and cells when phenotypic changes of volume loss with facial aging first becomes apparent, we may actually prevent aging or at least decrease the rate of aging, possibly even at the cellular level. Get ready for an explosion in regenerative medicine in the next few years!”

Among the many advantages of AcquiCellTM device over the standard protocol for adipose stromal vascular fraction isolation, Angeloni points out, is lower cost, a shorter processing time and less regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, safety risks and safety issues, such as exposure to infections and immune reactions, are minimalized due to the simple processing and using the patient’s own cells.

“The non-enzymatic alternative addresses isolate populations containing adipose-derived regenerative cells. Mechanically isolated adipose stromal vascular fraction has demonstrated clinical benefit through improved volume retention of fat grafts.”