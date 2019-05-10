Military, Fire & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day At Wave Waterpark

Wave Waterpark will host a a special event for Military, Fire and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on May 27th.

VISTA, CA (May 2019) – The City of Vista’s Wave Waterpark offers two special event days during its first week of its 2019 summer season. On Mon., May 27, The Wave hosts its first Military, Fire, and Law Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Active or retired military, fire, or law enforcement officers enjoy complimentary admission as thanks for their service. Valid active duty or retired ID must be shown at the gate to receive one free admission for each ID and up to six additional tickets for $9.95 with each valid ID. Dependent ID’s are valid for discount admission only.

On Thurs., May 30, The Wave hosts Home School Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with discounted admission tickets for $9.95. Students can present their report card at the gate to receive one discounted ticket for themselves and their parents.

The Wave Waterpark is open daily from May 25 through Sept. 29. Hours vary and are available on the Wave’s website or by phone. Admission is $20.95 for visitors 42” and taller, $16.95 for under 42”, seniors age 60 and over are $13.95, Happy Hour for all heights and ages is available the last two hours the park is open for $9.95, ages two and under are free, military with I.D. is $13.95. Season passes are available for $74 per person, or $69 per person for a family of four.

For more information, visit thewavewaterpark.com, or call (760) 940-9283.

ABOUT THE WAVE WATERPARK …The Wave Waterpark is the City of Vista’s popular summertime attraction featuring a slide tower, flow rider, rip tide slide, floating river, competition pool, and spray park. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Wave also offers camps, swim lessons, junior lifeguard program, scout programs, CPR and water polo classes, and group and birthday programs. During non-season, the Wave is open for lap swimming and rentals. The Wave is recognized for its extensive safety training programs and safety records. The Wave is a Five Star recognized facility by Star Guard Elite, an industry organization providing comprehensive lifeguard training programs for the waterpark industry.

https://tinyurl.com/Wave-2019-Creative

Link to YouTube Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx3wJMyTQDM﻿

The Wave Waterpark, 101 Wave Drive, Vista – wavewaterpark.com

(760) 940-9283