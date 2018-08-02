Milestone House Bazaar and Rummage Sale

Please join us on August 18 from 9 am to 2 pm for the Milestone House’s Bazaar and Rummage Sale located at the corner of Civic Center Drive and Santa Fe in Vista in the parking lot across from Harbor Freight. All proceeds from the rummage sale will benefit Milestone programs like Fostering Adulthood and Fostering Music.

Rummage sale items will include gently used clothing and accessories, household items, decor pieces, and miscellaneous surprises.

Vendor tables will include Isagenix, Color Street, Lip Sense, and SeneGence. We will also feature a table by the teens participating in Fostering Adulthood and will include handmade items that the kids lovingly crafted.

We look forward to seeing you there.

ATTENTION VENDORS: VENDOR SLOTS STILL AVAILABLE AT BAZAAR Are you a direct sales vendor looking for a great opportunity to sell your products or services? We have slots available at our Bazaar and Rummage Sale for only $40, offering a rare opportunity to gain new customers while showcasing and selling your products or services. You must bring your own table and set up, and we will take care of bringing potential customers to you. To take advantage of this opportunity, contact Beverly at beverly@milestonehouse.org Don’t delay. Slots are going fast. Please help Milestone House to continue to help foster children and youth by making a tax deductible donation today using this link: http://www. milestonehouse.org/donations.html If you are an amazon.com shopper, you can help Milestone House by signing up for Amazon Smile and selecting Milestone House as your preferred charity! When you do so, a portion of the purchase price for any items you’ve bought will be donated to Milestone House. It’s as simple as clicking on this link: smile.amazon.com, then select Milestone House as your charity. Once you have selected Milestone House as your charity, every time you shop a portion of your total will be donated to fund Milestone House programs, including our innovative new programs to help former foster youth make the difficult transition to adulthood. After you have signed up with Milestone as you charity, every time you shop you will need to enter Amazon via smile.amazon.com in order for your purchases to be part of Amazon Smile and have a portion donated to Milestone. Thanks and happy shopping.

Milestone House … is a non-profit organization that has been providing services to foster children who are victims of the crime of child abuse. Our newest programs are focusing on the needs of former foster youth who are making the difficult transition to adulthood.