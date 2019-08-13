Mike Leake To Be Inducted In ASU Hall of Fame

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake – Baseball 2007-09

Management (BS)

Mike Leake put together one of the most impressive careers by a Sun Devil pitcher, thriving in an offensive-heavy era of college baseball. A workhorse who served as the Friday Night starter for majority of his three seasons, Leake put up spectacular numbers during his career. He appeared in 63 games (47 starts), posting a 40-6 record and a 2.91 ERA over 390.1 innings pitched. In his career, Leake threw 11 complete games and struck out 360 batters. His 40 career wins are second most in school history in the aluminum bat era and the most ever by a three-year pitcher. The epitome of reliability and consistency during his time donning the Maroon & Gold, Leake threw over 100 innings all three years, becoming only the second pitcher in school history to win 10 or more games in three straight seasons (Eddie Bane).

The Sun Devils won three Pac-10 titles and made two College World Series appearances during Leake’s career. He completed his career turning in one of the greatest individual seasons in ASU Baseball history, finishing his junior year as the nation’s win leader with a 16-1 record, leading the Pac-10 with a 1.71 ERA, 142 innings pitched and 162 strikeouts.

A unanimous First Team All-American selection, Leake was selected as the National Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association. He was named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy, and National Pitcher of the Year. Leake took home Pac-10 Pitcher of the Year honors for the second straight season, becoming the first ever back-to-back winner of the award. He threw an incredible seven complete games as a junior, including two straight shutouts and 26 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. He got it done on and off the field, as he was recognized as the Academic All-American of the Year. Leake was named Pac-10 Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-Pac-10, and Second Team All-America by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball as a sophomore in 2008. He finished the season 11-3 with a 3.49 ERA in 121 innings. Bursting onto the national scene, Leake put together one of the most dominating seasons by a freshman pitcher in ASU history. He was named a First Team All-Pac-10 selection, a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as well as a First Team Freshmen All-American by Collegiate Baseball and Rivals.com. Beginning the season as the closer, it would not take long for Leake to end up in Friday night starter role. Finished with a 13-2 record in his first season as a Sun Devil, posting a 3.69 ERA in 127 innings. He set a new Arizona State freshman record with 127 innings pitched and 94 strikeouts, while the 13 wins were tied for third most in school history by a freshman. After the completion of his illustrious career in Tempe, Leake was the 8th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. Leake became the first player since 2000 and first pitcher since 1995 to debut in the MLB without playing the minor leagues, as he made the Reds 2010 opening day roster. Leake is currently a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, playing in his 10th MLB season.