Mike Cavataio Memorial Golf Tournament 2017

It’s All About the Kids! Since 1973 the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista had contributed countless volunteer hours to the Vista Community, awarded over

$200,000 in scholarships to high school seniors, sponsored five Kiwanis school leadership clubs and worked closely with a variety of community outreach programs.

Our friend Mike was a club leader, comedian and inspiration to our members and the community.

The Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Foundation & Vista Education Foundation proudly present the Mike Cavataio Memorial Golf Tournament. Saturday September 23, 2017 Twin Oaks Golf Course, San Marcos , 1:00 pm Shotgun

Help The Kids with a Sponsorship – Every tournament contribution goes directly towards improving .programs in our community through the Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Foundation and the Vista Education Foundation.

• Platinum Sponsor $5000 • Gold Sponsor $2500 • Silver Sponsor $1000 • Putting Contest Sponsor $500 • Beverage Cart Sponsor $200 • Tee Sponsor $100

For entry email information to eyesite@pacbell.net, or fax to 760-945-1473

Credit cards are welcome. Fax number, billing address & expiration date-OR-pay at check-in.

You can pay at registration but we need this form before the tournament to assure everyone is part of a playing team.