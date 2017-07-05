A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM At La Colonia Community Center & Park

THE THEATRE SCHOOL AT NORTH COAST REP PRESENTS: ‘A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM’

A FUN SHOW FOR ALL AGES August 2-6, 2017

SOLANA BEACH, CA – There’s mischief in the woods! The Theatre School @ North Coast Repertory Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Magical fairies with love juice complicate two teen couples’ relationships in this “First Folio” Shakespearean comedy. Benjamin Cole directs his theatre school students in this entertaining summer performance, from August 2 – 6, 2017. A family friendly show.

Benjamin Cole has an abundance of directing experience and has been involved in over two-dozen Shakespeare productions. For this production, he decided to jump back to First Folio, the first official publication of Shakespeare’s work, because “it is the closest to Shakespeare’s original intent in the structure, spelling, and punctuation that we have.” Many modern editors of Shakespeare’s plays chose to standardize “misspellings” and grammatical “mistakes”. Cole believes, ”these newer editions, destroy some fantastic opportunities for interesting interpretations of the text that existed before the regular rules were invented for spelling and grammar. We choose to use the ‘mistakes’ as clues that help make the scripts more active and further connected with the audience.”

The cast includes: John Blackstone-Gardner (Theseus), Cohl Capan (Flute), Kobe Cowell (Peaseblossom) and Belle Flanegan (Mustardseed) are all from Carlsbad, Moritz Hetze (Snug) from Carmel Valley, Karina Hull (Helena) from Carlsbad, Gabe Krut (Oberon) and Emmy MacRae (Starveling) from Carmel Valley, Wendy Maddox (Puck) from Carlsbad, Anny Ouellet (Snout) from Vista, Chris Payne (Lysander) from Cardiff, Jennifer Richards (Hermia) from Carmel Valley, Caroline Salel (Cobweb) from Solana Beach, Aidan Sgarlato (Egeus) from San Diego, Gillian Shapiro (Titania) from San Marcos, Dillon Siry (Demetrius) from Rancho Santa Fe, Steve Smith (Bottom) from Normal Heights, Grace Takiff (Hippolita) from La Jolla and Gemma Willetts (Quince) from Carlsbad.

Performances are free, outdoors at La Colonia Community Center & Park, August 2 – 6th @ 6pm. 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach 92075.

For more information, please call 858-481-1055, visit our website https://northcoastreptheatreschool.org/

or email Ben@northcoastrep.org with questions.

By William Shakespeare – Directed by Benjamin Cole

There’s mischief in the woods! Magical fairies with love juice complicate two teen couples’ relationships. A group of silly actors are interrupted when one of them is transformed into a half-man/half-donkey creature that the queen of the fairies falls in love with. Join in the fun as they all try to sort out this comic mess!

Performances Summer 2017:

August 2nd: 6PM, 2017

August 3rd: 6PM, 2017

August 4th: 6PM, 2017

August 5th: 6PM, 2017

August 6th: 6PM, 2017

For more information please visit: https://northcoastrepth eatreschool.org/ or call: 858-481-1055.