Senator Anderson: Middle Class Prosperity Package

California is one of the most expensive states in the country to live in ― I know that’s not news to you. We all feel that every day. We also have the highest poverty rate in the nation and the highest population of billionaires out of any state. For most families in the middle, as the cost of living increases, their quality of life goes down, and little is being done to help them earn more and keep more of the money they earned in their pocket.

With shrinking incomes and career opportunities, the path to prosperity for many Californians has become narrower and narrower.

I believe all Californians should have a path to prosperity, and that is why I am authoring the “Middle Class Prosperity Package” of bills.

Please help me demonstrate the need for tax relief for California’s struggling middle class to my colleagues in the legislature by signing on as a supporter to the bills below, and please encourage anyone you know who would benefit from keeping a little more of what they’ve earned in their pocket and expanded career opportunities to sign up as well.

Thank you for your support. It is an honor to serve you.

-Joel

SB 1210: This bill will help upwards of 3.5 million middle-class Californians keep more of their earnings by adjusting the personal income tax rates and taxable income brackets. The current 9.3% tax bracket rate will be lowered to 8.8% for taxable income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $100,000 for joint filers and heads of households for taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2018.

SB 1211: During the recession, millions of workers were displaced from long term jobs which led to some being employed at lower wages or being unemployed due to skill deficits in a changing economy. SB 1211 is a measure that seeks to create new career opportunities for Californians by empowering employers to train new workers through paid apprenticeship programs. By providing a $2,500 tax credit for California businesses employing apprentices, this bill aims to help workers gain the skills they need to find middle-class career opportunities and help employers find the skilled workers they need to move their business forward.

SB 1212:

California has the fourth highest rent in the country. SB 1212 is a measure that aims to provide relief to California’s renter population from the pressure of extraordinarily high housing costs in our state. Current law states that qualified renters are allowed a nonrefundable personal income tax credit of $60 for individuals and $120 for joint filers, heads of household and surviving spouses. For low to middle-income residents this is not enough relief for today’s high housing costs. This bill increases the renter’s credit to $250 for individuals and $500 for joint filers, heads of households, and surviving spouses.

SB 1213: Many California parents struggle to secure quality, consistent childcare services, which impacts employment decisions. SB 1213 is a measure that seeks to help families afford child care for their kids by increasing the child care tax credit and making it refundable. This bill would increase the credit to 50% of the allowable federal amount for all taxpayers with an annual gross income less than $100,000 which offers increased tax relief to middle class families who utilize the credit most.