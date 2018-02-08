Michelle Cann Returns To California Center For The Arts

MICHELLE CANN RETURNS TO ESCONDIDO ON FEBURARY 11TH!

Escondido, Ca. – February 2018 — Concert pianist Michelle Cann returns to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido this Sunday with a program that includes favorites from Chopin, Bach, Brahms, Gershwin, and more. Cann is a young artist with a deep musical commitment to performing a wide range of repertoire throughout the US and to bringing the arts to local communities.

Michelle Cann made her orchestral debut at age 14 and has since performed with various orchestras including the Florida Orchestra, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, and the Cleveland Institute of Music Symphony Orchestra.

Michelle Cann has worked with many esteemed artists who include world-renowned pianists Paul Schenly, Daniel Shapiro, Joela Jones, Sergei Babayan, Jerome Lowenthal and Richard Goode. During past summers Michelle has been accepted into such competitive programs as Taos Chamber Music Festival and School, Yellow Barn Chamber Music Festival, and the Perlman Music Program Chamber Music festival directed by renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman. Other engagements include performances in the South Hampton Cultural Center, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Cold Springs Harbor Laboratory, and the Woodmere Art Museum.

She was selected to perform with current students and alumni including Roberto Diaz, president of the Curtis Institute of Music in both Beijing and Shanghai, China, and Seoul, Korea. She was also invited to perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the New Jersey Symphony this past February. Michelle received her BM and MM from the Cleveland Institute of Music and recently graduated with an Artist Diploma from the Curtis Institute of Music where she studied under Robert McDonald.

The Boston Musical Intelligencer raved, “Michelle Cann, as the piano soloist, was a compelling, sparkling virtuoso, bringing this riveting work to life in its first New York performance.”

