Econdido, CA — Experience history come to life as Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts takes you on a cultural journey in the stage production “Mexihco: The Journey Continues.” The journey begins in the time of the Mayan Civilization with the myth of Quetzalcoatl and “The Rabbit and the Moon.” Travel from Southern Mexico (Campeche) to the land of polka in the North (Nuevo Leon). Be part of a love story that rises through the tragedies and victories of the Mexican Revolution and highlight the stories of its legendary characters. Experience traditions that depict an identity in our folklore. Our most ambitious dance production to date portraying education, awareness and appreciation for the cultural arts.

Directed by Jose Jaimes (Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts) in partnership with the California Center for the Arts, Escondido and Dr. Enil J. Bliesath DDS. Inc as the presenting sponsor.

WHO: Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts (501c3 nonprofit organization)

WHEN: August 10th, 2019 [VIP reception 4:30-6:30 pm Show time 7 pm

WHERE: California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido CA 92025

OTHER: Purchase your tickets at: www.artcenter.org

VIP reception: $50 (limited space – must RSVP at: mexihco@academytc.org) Show admission: $15-$20

Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts is a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization whose mission is to create cultural awareness through comprehensive education that fosters excellence in all forms of the visual and performing arts. Advance knowledge, promote creativity and discipline, develop leadership and outreach to communities, especially under-served families.