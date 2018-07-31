“MEXIHCO: The Journey Continues” Music, Dance and Theater

Escondido, CA —Experience history come to life as Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts takes you on a cultural journey in the stage production “Mexihco: The Journey Continues.” The journey begins in the time of the Mayan Civilization with the myth of Quetzalcoatl and “The Rabbit and the Moon.” Travel from Southern Mexico (Campeche) to the land of polka in the North (Nuevo Leon). Be part of a love story that rises through the tragedies and victories of the Mexican Revolution and recall the stories of its legendary characters with the “Corridos” that came thereafter. Closing the production, get a glimpse into the Rumba, Jarabe y Son musical traditions that depict an identity in our folklore.

Directed by Jose Jaimes (Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts) in partnership with the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, “Mexihco: The Journey Continues” is our most ambitious dance production to date. Through it, we strive to promote education, awareness and appreciation for the cultural arts.

WHO: Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts (501c3 nonprofit organization)

WHEN: August 11th, 2018. Show starts at 7:00 pm.

WHERE: California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido CA 92025

http://artcenter.org/event/ mexihco-2/

OTHER: Purchase your tickets at: www.artcenter.org or contact us directly at: info@academytc.org or (760)509-5591. Tickets range from $15 – $20.

For more information visit www.academytc.org/mexihco

Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts is a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization whose mission is to create cultural awareness through comprehensive education that fosters excellence in all forms of the visual and performing arts. This with the purpose of advancing knowledge, promoting creativity and discipline, and developing leadership within the local communities, especially those with under-served families.