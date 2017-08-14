MEXIHCO – The History of Mexico On Stage

Through Music, Dance, Theater and the Fine Arts

WHAT: Experience History come to life as Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts takes you on a journey through the time of the Mayan Civilization (Los Mayas) to the Mexican

Revolution and the “Corridos” that came there after. Our most ambitious dance production yet which depicts a cultural identity through the eyes of the artists. Directed by Jose Jaimes and presented by the Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce in partnership with the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

WHO: Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts (501c3 nonprofit organization)

WHEN: August 27th, 2017

WHERE: California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido CA 92025

OTHER: Purchase your tickets at: www.artcenter.org/event/mexihco or contact us directly at info@academytc.org or 760-509-5591. For more information visit

www.academytc.org/mexihco

Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts is a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization whose mission is to create cultural awareness through comprehensive education that fosters excellence in all forms of the visual and performing arts. Advance knowledge, promote creativity and discipline, develop leadership and outreach to communities, especially under-served families.