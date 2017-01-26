Metahuman Fitness -NAS (North American Strongman)

On December 3rd Metahuman Fitness hosted a Strongman Competition on less than 5 days notice with the help of Robert Jones when the original promoter cancelled the event. There were many athletes from across the state (and out of staters) that trained for months only to find out on Monday night that the event on Saturday wasn’t going to happen. With hard work and dedication to allowing the athletes to perform we scrambled to put on the competition and expecting less than 10 athletes to still compete, we were delighted to have 30 competitors and over 60 spectators!

The overwhelming positive feedback was that it was one of the best run contests that these athletes were ever a part of! Not bad for short notice! So with the great feedback from the first event, we went to the sanctioning board and were approved by NAS (North American Strongman) for a level 1 sanctioned event which will take place at Metahuman Fitness on February 4th. 9 – 3 pm at 1717 E Vista Way #113, Vista.

We even has a Strongman celebrity, Kalle Beck, who will be our on-site chairperson representative. He runs the online resource, Starting Strongman, for all things Strongman related. He will also be doing a private seminar the following day.

We are expecting a sell out crowd, which is 60 competitors. Plus many vendors, sponsors and spectators. So we want to use this time to help some local animal shelters with adoptions. We have 2 confirmed adoption companies, Lab Rescuers of San Diego will be here from 9-12pm and Ferdinands Familia Rescue Ranch will be here from 12-3pm.

This is going to be an awesome community event that will allow athletes from across the country to put on a display, while also helping animals in need find their forever home. We hope that you can make it out and help us spread the message of positivity.