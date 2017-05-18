Mental Health Organizations To Train More Than 50 African American Community Leaders

IN MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID (Carlsbad, CA) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness North Coastal San Diego (NAMI NCSD) along with Mental Health America San Diego will host a free training for Mental Health First Aid on Wednesday, May 31 at the QLN Quantum Learning Network Center located 1938 Avenida Del Oro in Oceanside. NAMI North Coastal San Diego County has arranged the training in an effort to grow its multi-cultural outreach and education during May’s National Mental Health Awareness Month. The local organization was recently awarded a mini–grant with the help of NAMI California that is funded by counties through the voter-approved Mental Health Services Act (Prop. 63). The funding was received from Each Mind Matters and CalMHSA (California Mental Health Services Authority) to conduct the one-day training called “Sisters Against Stigma” for the African-American community in North San Diego County. The FREE training offered to the first 50 people to register is being presented in partnership with Mental Health America San Diego, AKA Sorority’s Omicron Pearls Alumni Chapter and the North County African American Women’s Association. Family of those with a diagnosis, teachers, employers, clergy, educators, human resource professionals, private businesses and other community leaders who are from or serving the African-American Community are encouraged to attend.. A lunch break will occur between Noon and 1 p.m. with local African American news reporter Heather Hope of KCBS8 News serving as Master of Ceremonies and an inspirational speaker from NAMI’s Sharing Hope signature program will share their personal story of recovery. .Sharing Hope is a national program designed to speak to African Americans about mental health. “Lack of information and misconceptions surrounding mental health issues prevent many members of the African American community from getting the help and support they need”, remarked Liz Kruidenier of Carlsbad, CA. Kruidenier is not only the Outreach Committee Chairman, she also serves as President of the local NAMI organization. Sharing Hope is an hour-long presentation that can help increase mental health awareness in African American communities by addressing a number of important topics: the signs and symptoms of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and depression. How to talk about mental health and decrease stigma is discussed along with an overview of recovery and how it’s possible. The types of mental health services and supports available, including NAMI education and support A booklet called Sharing Hope: An African American Guide to Mental Health which features personal stories of recovery is also provided. A limited number of additional seats are available to hear the noon speaker only for those who cannot attend the full day training. A selection of gourmet box lunches from Felix’s BBQ in Oceanside will be made available to all attendees during lunch for a suggested donation of $10. NAMI North Coastal San Diego County is a non-profit organization offering support, education and advocacy for everyone affected by mental illness, as well as their loved ones and supporters. For more information or to reserve one of the 50 available training spots may contact Lori Butler at the NAMI office at 760-722-3754 or info@naminorthcoastal.org. To learn more about joining NAMI NCSD -see our website: www.naminorthcoastal.org.