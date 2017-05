The American Legion Post 365 is holding a Memorial Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, on Monday, May 29, from 10-11 am. The memorial ceremony provides the community the opportunity to honor the men and women who have responded to the call of duty and paid the ultimate sacrifice. The event also pays tribute to their families.

City of Vista offices are closed Memorial Day in observance of the holiday and trash collection is delayed one day that week.