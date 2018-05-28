The American Legion Post 365 held the annual Memorial Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, on Monday, May 28, from 10-11 am.

Photos by Paige DiTullio https://www.paigeditullio.com

The memorial ceremony provided the community the opportunity to honor the men and women who have responded to the call of duty and paid the ultimate sacrifice. The event also paid tribute to their families.

The public was invited. After the ceremony the American Legion had food at the post from 11 pm until 1 pm.