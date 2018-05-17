Memorial Day Luncheon At Gloria McClellan Center

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Memorial Day Luncheon” on Friday, May 25, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for a “Toe Tappers Patriotic Show.” On the menu is marinated chicken, potato salad, steamed broccoli, a roll, and peach cobbler. Alternate lunch option is barley soup, tuna salad sandwich, potato salad on romaine, and peach cobbler. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 2:00 p.m.one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.