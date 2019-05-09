Memorial Day At Vista Civic Center

Vista, CA — Memorial Day 2019 May 27th 10:00 am VFW Post 7041 and American Legion Post 365 will host a remembrance Ceremony at the Vista Civic Center. Following the ceremony please join us at the American Legion at 1234 South Santa Fe Avenue for festivities and food from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm. A menu including Rib tips Appetizer ($4.00); Spare Rib Plate ($7.00) with Beans & Coleslaw will be available. The public is invited.