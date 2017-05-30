Loading...
Memorial Day 2017

A National Moment Day of  Remembrance was established  by an act of congress in 2000 which ask Americans wherever they are to pause at 3 pm  to reflect the meaning of Memorial Day.

The American Legion Post 365 held a Memorial Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, on Monday, May 29, from 10-11 am. The memorial ceremony provides the community the opportunity to honor the men and women who have responded to the call of duty and paid the ultimate sacrifice. The event also pays tribute to their families.

Photos byt Phillipe Carre   www.bountyphotographie.com

The invocation by Chaplain American Legion Post 365.

Bagpiper Rory Siems Photo by Sonja Hults

The presentation of the colors by Vista High School Air Force ROTC and Bagpiper Rory Siems.

National Anthem by Eric Faulkner, Command Master Chief, US Navy (Retired)

POW/MIA Remembrance by  American Legion Post 365

Amazing Grace Bagpiper Rory Siems

Introduction of Guests  Mayor Judy Ritter , Council members John Aguilera and Joe Green.

America  the Beautiful  Eric Faulkner, Command Master Chief, US Navy (Retired)

Keynote Speaker  Karen Bowman, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 365 & Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 7041

Wreath Ritual and Ceremony

God Bless America Eric Faulkner, Command Master Chief, US Navy (Retired)

Flag Ceremony Photo by Sonja Hults

A get together from 11:30 am  to 4 pm was held at the American Legion Post 365 which included a lunch, music, raffles and music.

 

 

