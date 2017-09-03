Loading...
Memorial Ceremony for the 16th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks to be Held at Grossmont College

EL CAJON – The Office of California State Senator Joel Anderson and Grossmont College are co-hosting a memorial ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Bill Hay, a 9/11 survivor will be speaking at the event. 2,977 flags will be set up by volunteers the day before to represent the victims. This is 8th annual 9/11 memorial event organized by Anderson’s internship staff.  Print and broadcast media are invited to cover both days’ events.

Video from two years ago: https://youtu.be/4Fc97JS17H0

WHO:                  Bill Hay, 9/11 Survivor  Dr. Nabil Abu-Ghazaleh, President of Grossmont College Tony Mecham, Unit and County Fire Chief, CAL-FIRE San Diego County Fire

Josh Powell, Student at Steele Canyon High School

WHAT:               9/11 Memorial Ceremony       

WHEN:               Flags Set-Up: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 12:00 P.M.

                            Memorial Ceremony: Monday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 A.M.

WHERE:             Main Quad at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

 

  Published: 3 hours ago on September 3, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 1, 2017 @ 8:36 pm
  State and National

