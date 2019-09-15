Memoir Of Vista Resident Dick Eiden

A book launch is scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Palomar Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1600 Buena Vista Dr., Vista.

Growing up in Pomona, California, in the ’50s, nothing prepared DDIICCKK EEIIDDEENN for his journey through the struggles for civil rights, using his talents as a lawyer to battle for justice, his heart as an American to protest for peace, his concern for our future to run for Congress as an independent.

A story hard to put down, packed with thought-provoking moments . . . A 1960s memoir with a big difference: a focus on social activism and personal responsibility that follows how one lawyer pushes the boundaries of his profession so that it reflects his growth and his ethical, moral, and legal ideals.

— D. DONOVAN – Senior Editor, Midwest Book Review

We need stories and companions such as Dick Eiden — spiritual warriors who keep on paying their rent for the privilege of being an earthling.

— REV. DR. TOM OWEN-TOWLE Growing All the Way to Our Grave:

On Conscious Aging and Mindful Dying

DICK EIDEN grew up in Pomona, California during the 1950’s, attended and graduated from UC-Santa Barbara and UCLA Law School through the 1960s, practiced law for 25 years, based in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, and ran for Congress as an independent in 2012.

He became an anti-war and civil rights activist during the tumultuous ‘60’s, and served as a lawyer for activists and organizations from Southern California to Wounded Knee, from Iran to Oklahoma, and back and forth across the U.S.

He founded and led the Sunset Poets group in North County, San Diego. His poems have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, most notably the San Diego Poetry Annual. One of his poems earned Honorable Mention in the inaugural Steve Kowit Poetry Prize.

Dick lives in Vista, California with his wife Kathy Cannon, and has three grown children and one grandchild.

Paying the Rent – Adventures of a Left Coast Activist Lawyer

from the Turbulent ’60s to the Era of Donald Trump

