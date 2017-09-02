Memoir of a Boring Day

At least it started out that way

Thomas Calabrese …. Joe Donaldson was browsing through the San Diego Union Tribune on Thursday morning when he came across the announcement in the local section for the monthly meeting of the Veterans Writing Group of North County. It was being held at the Veterans Resource Building located on Mission Avenue in Oceanside on Saturday, site of the the former police station. Joe had retired from the Marine Corps five years earlier after a twenty five year career and was currently living in Vista, California. His wife, Lori was happy to have him home after his numerous deployments, but she was a fiercely independent woman who had activities and hobbies that kept her busy, including volunteering at a local animal sanctuary and tutoring at two elementary schools. Joe did not resent her time away from home, in fact if it made her happy, then that was all that really mattered to him.

Joe worked around the house and had an organic garden and was a morning regular at Planet Fitness on Sycamore Ave. These were physical endeavors and Joe thought it was about time to do something that would keep his mind stimulated so he started working on a series of stories concerning his previous missions. He embellished and fictionalized them to the point where he was sure that he did not violate any top secret or classified regulations, but Joe wanted to get the feedback of other veterans so he decided to attend the Saturday meeting.

Joe inroduced himself to the other men and women who had served in the different branches of the military then found a seat in the back of the room. The leader of the group was Gail Canfield, the daughter of a Marine and the wife of a Navy officer.

“Welcome everyone, we are going to focus on two things in today’s meeting; proper punctuation and how to be descriptive then we’ll do some writing exercises and we’ll see how things go from there.”

Gail explained the proper uses of colons and semi-colons in a story and afterward instructions were given to write about a normal day in your life while being as descriptive as possible. She emphasized that everyone should try to convey what things sounded like, smelled like and even felt like. Joe listened as the other writers gave their detailed impressions about their breakfast, clothes and family relationships. He had never given much thought on how many different ways or adjectives that there were to describe pancakes and eggs, but he followed orders and wrote about the beginning of this day even though there was nothing about it that was particularly interesting or worth documenting in his opinion.

When one of the women finished her story about the roses in her backyard and their velvety texture and enticing aroma, Gail turned to Joe, “Would you like to read what you’ve written?”

“I don’t know how descriptive this is, but I gave it a shot,” Joe replied, “The sun was a mixture of yellow and orange as it appeared above on the shadowed horizon that was still stubbornly grasping,but slowly releasing its grip on the different shades of muted colors from the night before,” As Joe started to read the next paragraph there was a loud boom,that shook the entire building and he immediately stopped his oratory. Since he was sitting in back of the room and was the closest person to the door, Joe opened it and saw that an over-sized delivery van had crashed through the double glass doors and was now in the middle of the lobby.

Even though he had been out of the Marine Corps for several years, Joe instinctively knew what this situation was because his last assignment had been with a counter terrorism task force. He glanced back at group, “Hold on,” then looked again and saw a group of men with automatic weapons stepping out of the van.

One of the women asked, “What’s going on?”

“No time to explain, just do what I say,” Joe answered, “Get down on the floor,” When everyone hesitated, “GET DOWN NOW!”

The group collectively fell to the floor as Joe heard gunshots in the lobby. He knew that the attackers would be there in a matter of seconds ,then noticed a stage with a podium, in front of the room that was three feet high. Joe rushed over and kicked out several side panels and ordered, “Get in,”

The group quickly complied and crawled in while Joe ran over and put a chair’s legs through the door handles to prevent entry. The doors rattled as someone tried to push his way in, and failing to do so, he fired several bursts of gunfire through the thin wooden doors then smashed out the splintered wood with the butt of his rifle. Joe was standing off to the side when he saw a masked man stick his head in and saw why the door wouldn’t open. When the terrorist reached down to remove the chair, Joe stuck his pen through his neck then yanked him through the hole with his weapon. He jammed the heel of his work boot down on the man’s throat and crushed his windpipe, then ran over to the stage and warned the group, “Don’t move.”

Joe noticed a utility closet in the corner of the room, rushed over and grabbed the terrorist’s weapon and ammunition on the way and when he got to the door he found that it was locked. He shot the lock off, then entered the closet and he didn’t have long to wait because it was less than a minute later when two terrorists passed by and saw their dead comrade lying on the floor. They kicked the door in and entered, never noticing that the closet door was open just enough for Joe to stick the barrel of his weapon out and take aim at them. He shot both men with accurate kill shots then exited the closet and took their weapons and ammunition. He handed the two rifles and ammo to the group under the stage with the instruction, “Don’t use these unless you absolutely have to.”

Joe took the mask off a dead terrorist and put it on and then slipped on one of their vests and left the room, his intention was to appear to be one of the attackers. It was Saturday morning and the large building had several scheduled activities going on so Joe methodically worked his way down the hallway while looking into each room. The place was in total chaos as the hostages were screaming and in hysterics and crazed terrorists were yelling orders over each other. Joe came behind one of them and snapped his neck then quickly pulled him behind a counter.

There was a wedding reception in the main ballroom and four terrorists had the room under guard. Joe made his way to the kitchen serving area and when he was in position, he quickly shot the four terrorists then yelled to the wedding guests, “This way!” then opened the fire exit and everyone ran for freedom.

Joe heard something behind him and instinctively reached for the large carving knife on the table because he didn’t think he could swing around fast enough with his weapon The terrorist kicked Joe in the back and knocked him forward several feet while cursing in Farsi and Joe responded in the same language and both men came at each other, punching and kicking one another with vicious blows. The terrorist grabbed the knife and Joe grabbed his wrist and they struggled to kick one another while fighting for the knife. The terrorist reached for his sidearm and Joe grabbed that wrist as well. Joe stomped down hard on the instep of his adversary and that gave him just enough time to reach the trigger of the pistol and pull it several times while it was still in the holster, sending bullets into both of the terrorist’s legs. Joe grabbed the knife and rammed it through the top of the man’s head.

The sound of sirens filled the parking lot and Joe made his way to the hallway where he shot two more terrorists who were hiding in the lobby, waiting to ambush first responders before quickly making his way back to the meeting room. He took off the mask and vest because he did not want to be mistaken for a terrorist in the confusion and be killed by friendly fire, then got into a defensive position until he heard law enforcement approaching the room. Joe helped the members of the group extricate themselves from their hiding place beneath the stage and noticed his writing lying on the floor, picked it up and put it in his pocket.

Joe attended the Veterans Writers meeting the following month to read the rest of his story and while it started off slowly, it sure got much more interesting as he read on.

The End.