Membership Insight -Your Weekly Downtown Vista Update

May 17, 2018

VVBA Membership Insight – Week of May 14
Don’t forget to vote for the VVBA Board of Directors by May 25, 2018
The ballot to vote for the Board of Directors has been mailed to VVBA Membership, so please look for it in the mail. If you still did not receive a ballot, please contact the VVBA immediately.
We have received some ballots completed incorrectly. Please make sure to vote for one candidate per seat by making a mark in the box next to their name. If you need assistance in completing the ballot please contact the VVBA Office at 760-414-9391 or Traci Lawson, VVBA Secretary at secretary@vvba.org.
Please complete and return ballot to the VVBA by Friday, March 25, 2018.

Click here For Sample Ballot
Letter from Mayor Judy Ritter calling on businesses to participate in the
Vista C.A.R.E.s Business Walk – May 31, 10:30am-2:30pm
The Vista Village Business Association (VVBA) and City of Vista are holding the Vista C.A.R.E.s Downtown Business Walk on Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 10:30am to 2:30pm. Volunteer teams of two will call on Downtown Vista businesses in an effort to gain an understanding of the issues facing them today. Your business will be receiving a letter from Mayor Judy Ritter asking for your participation in completing a brief survey when volunteers visit your business.
In addition, the VVBA will be handing out bags filled with information about local businesses in the BID with coupons, advertisements and sample products to the business being surveyed. If you are interested in including something in the bag being passed out please contact Traci Lawson at secretary@vvba.orgor stopping by her shop, “Apothecary off Main” to drop off the items.
Downtown Construction Updates
South East Corner of Main & Citrus: The City has informed the VVBA that their contractor is going to start construction on this corner next Monday, May 21, 2018 to bring the ADA ramp up to standard. The City indicated it will be completed in time for the Strawberry Festival. If you have any detailed questions please contact the Economic Development Department at 760-643-5243 or edinfo@cityofvista.com.
100 Main St: 100 Main, has started construction at the site which will be taking place over the next 16-18 months. Three parking spaces will be temporarily unavailable during construction directly adjacent to 100 Main which is being used to house the construction management offices.
In an effort to provide parking for customers and visitors of Downtown Vista during the construction, we encourage business owners throughout downtown to have their employees park their vehicles in the new City lot off S. Citrus during their shifts. The developer has informed us that they will be doing the same, parking all construction and employee vehicles on the new City lot that are not essential to the construction site.
With these efforts by the developer and downtown business owners, more convenient parking will be available for customers and visitors throughout Downtown Vista.
Upcoming Events
Taste of Vista
June 20, 2018 – 5:00pm-8:00pm
Join us for this year’s most delicious event! Calling all food lovers, come experience the 10th Annual Taste of Vista. Walk along Downtown Vista’s tree-lined sidewalks enjoying bites & beverages from Vista restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries, all while enjoying live music scattered throughout the Historic Downtown. The Food & Beverage ticket holders will receive a 10th Anniversary limited edition taste cup.
Vista Rod Run
August 5, 2018 – 9:00am-2:00pm
The Vista Rod Run features 300+ classic and specialty cars. Car owners compete for the best of the best to win one of 30 trophies. Also featured is High Energy DJ, Millionaire Beach Bums band, Specialty Auto vendors and great downtown shopping, restaurants and breweries.
Vista Village Business Association | 209 E. Broadway Ste #B, Vista, CA 92084 | 760-414-9391 | office@vvba.org www.vvba.org
