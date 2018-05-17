Membership Insight -Your Weekly Downtown Vista Update

The ballot to vote for the Board of Directors has been mailed to VVBA Membership, so please look for it in the mail. If you still did not receive a ballot, please contact the VVBA immediately.

We have received some ballots completed incorrectly. Please make sure to vote for one candidate per seat by making a mark in the box next to their name. If you need assistance in completing the ballot please contact the VVBA Office at 760-414-9391 or Traci Lawson, VVBA Secretary at secretary@vvba.org

Please complete and return ballot to the VVBA by Friday, March 25, 2018.