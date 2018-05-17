Membership Insight -Your Weekly Downtown Vista Update

100 Main St
: 100 Main, has started construction at the site which will be taking place over the next 16-18 months. Three parking spaces will be temporarily unavailable during construction directly adjacent to 100 Main which is being used to house the construction management offices.
In an effort to provide parking for customers and visitors of Downtown Vista during the construction, we encourage business owners throughout downtown to have their employees park their vehicles in the new City lot off S. Citrus during their shifts. The developer has informed us that they will be doing the same, parking all construction and employee vehicles on the new City lot that are not essential to the construction site.
With these efforts by the developer and downtown business owners, more convenient parking will be available for customers and visitors throughout Downtown Vista.