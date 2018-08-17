MEET VISTA CANDIDATES AT TWO FORUMS

Vista, CA …Vista residents will have an opportunity to meet the candidates running for office at two forums – one for District 1 and District 4 candidates and the second for mayoral candidates.

The district candidate forum will be held on Thursday, August 30, at 7:00 p.m. at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive. Candidates for District 1 are John Aguilera and Corinna Contreras. Candidates for District 4 are John Franklin, Tazheen Nizam, and James Stuckrad.

The forum for candidates for the mayoral seat will be held on Tuesday, September 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Shadowridge Golf Club. Judy Ritter, Dominic D’Agostini, Joe Green.

The forum is hosted by South Vista Communities and the Shadowridge Owners Association. Members of the public are invited to attend.