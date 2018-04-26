MEET THE CAST OF AVENUE Q

Chris Bona, Gerilyn Brault, Ciarlene Coleman, Melissa Fernandes, Steven Freitas, Tony Houck, Jasmine January, Cashae Monya (AEA), and Zackary Scot Wolfe

Loaded with humor and hummable tunes, Avenue Q is a hilarious look at life in New York, featuring an eclectic cast of people, puppets, and monsters. In its Broadway debut,Avenue Q scored the “Triple Crown” of Tony wins, grabbing honors for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, and now that award-winning magic will be seen at NVA! The lovable cast of characters are a far cry from the wholesome denizens of Sesame Street, but as they learn that real life isn’t like a children’s TV show, they’ll warm your heart with outstanding music and outrageous laughs.

Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?

Show some neighborly love and sponsor an Avenue Q actor for $500. Your donation will help New Village Arts support local artists and educators, as we strive to be a premier destination for arts employment in North County San Diego.

All sponsors for Avenue Q receive exclusive benefits, including:

tickets to the show

an invitation to our Opening Night reception on May 26

program and lobby recognition

a framed Avenue Q poster, signed by the cast

plus an exclusive invitation to a private Avenue Q event, where you’ll get to spend time with the actors, cast, and crew!

To become an Actor Sponsor for Avenue Q, email Alex Goodman, Managing Director: alexgoodman@newvillagearts.org