“Meet the Buyers” Tour is coming to Oceanside bringing buyers and small business advocates from agencies, large corporations and prime contractors together to help small businesses work with their organizations successfully. There are different buyers and experts at each “Meet the Buyers”.

FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019 Sign-in: 8:00 am – 12:30 pm El Corazon Senior Center 3302 Senior Center Drive Oceanside, CA 92011

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED – NO FEES TO ATTEND Veterans Registration All Others Registration

Meet: Congressman Mike Levin, Senator Patricia Bates and Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath﻿



Participating organizations may include: AECOM, AT&T, Balfour Beatty, Bingham Construction, Blue Book, Butier Engineering, Inc., C.W. Driver, CalFire, California Department of Rehabilitation (DOR), California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), California High-Speed Rail Authority With Dragados-Flatiron-Schimmick, California Prison Industry Authority’s (CALPIA) Joint Venture Program (JVP), California State Parks and Recreation, Caltrans, CalRecycle, CalVet, City of Carlsbad, City of Chula Vista, City of Encinitas, City of Oceanside, City of San Diego, City of San Diego’s Citizens’ Equal Opportunity Commission (CEOC), City of San Marcos, Clark Construction, Construction Management Company, County of San Diego. Participants are subject to change. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the buyers, advocates and small business experts.

EXPECTED PARTICIPANTS INCLUDE: AT&T Blue Book County of San Diego Employment Development Department (EDD) Mid-Coast Transit Costructors (MCTC)North County Transit District (NCTD)﻿ Prava Construction State of California Department of General Services (DGS) Sundt Construction WBEC-West

SBA will be participating in this event. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested in advance. Contact: SBA San Diego District Office (619) 557-7250

Instructions: Those Who Have Registered: Please arrive on time. Admittance is not guaranteed to late arrivals.

“Walk-In” Instructions: Walk ins are accepted on a first come, first serve basis as seats become available.(Please note that we cannot guarantee admittance to those who are not on the registration list).