Meet the Leaders – A Vista Chamber of Commerce Event

Pat Murphy...The view from the entrance of the Shadowridge Golf Club was breathtaking. The late afternoon sun cast long shadows across the green fairways. Golfers were racing to finish their games before dusk. A gentle breeze floated across the green landscape as the whirl of a scuttling golf cart broke the silence. The entire scene was perfect. Well almost perfect.

The event had been planned for months. All of the details carefully were agonized over for weeks. The featured speaker was Darrell Issa, the United States Congressman representing the 49th District. Also on the agenda were Patricia Bates, the California State Senator from the 36th District and Diane Harkey, the Chairwoman for California State Board of Equalization 4th District. The $125 per person dinner was sold out.

The event, “Meet the Leaders”, was one of many great affairs put on by the Vista Chamber of Commerce. They are noted for holding outstanding networking events, educational workshops, and promotional opportunities for Vista based businesses. The Chamber easily garners partnerships with it’s corporate members Like Datron World Communications and Tri-City Medical Center who were the two major sponsors of this “Meet the Leaders” being held on Friday, March 24.

Chamber of Commerce CEO, Bret Schanzenbach and Chairman of the Board, Ron Briseno had worked countless hours preparing for this annual event. Board members Amber Ter-Vrugt, Nick Ljubic, Ron Adams, Steve Harrington, Jamie Johnson, and Sarah Villarreal were on hand to support. Paula Waring, the chamber’s delightful Membership Director and Administrative Assistant Cathy Witschger were in the main lobby of the Shadowridge Golf Club to greet the attendees with big welcoming smiles.

Directing the elected officials and sponsors to a VIP lounge was Office Manager, Sarah Bertolino. I spotted City of Vista Council Member John Franklin chatting with her. Kent Leithold, the Chamber’s ever efficient Event Coordinator was here, there, and everywhere making sure everything was in place and ready. CEO Schanzenbach was steadfastly reviewing the agenda and developing a plan B.

Why Plan B? Well, despite all the hard work and organization that the Chamber Officials and their staff had done to make “Meet the Leaders” another successful event, Murphy’s Law had intervened. Yes, the law named after my family. You know, the law that states “Whatever can go wrong, will go wrong”. It turned out that the critical vote on the Republican’s Health Care reform ended up being slated for the same day as the “Meet the Leaders”. Darrell Issa had a duty to be there for that vote even though at the last minute it was cancelled. He tried hard to scramble his way out of DC and back to Vista but by the time the world was informed that there would be no vote, it was too late.

If that wasn’t bad enough, protestors had shown up at the corner of Shadowridge Drive and Gateway Drive. Mostly Trump supporters at first but then a large number of anti-Trump supporters arrived. This brought out the news media. I was already on scene because I was covering the “Meet the Leaders”. I was joined by the big media. My lovely counterpart at the Union Tribune, Teri Figuroa, was on the job. TV Stations 5, 8, 10, and UniVision had camera crews out interviewing the protestors. One young woman who declined to be interviewed was leading chants from the crowd using a bull horn. This was definitely not the reception that the Chamber of Commerce had looked forward to.

Attendees could be heard talking about the commotion at the corner. A small spattering of political talk ensued but then kinda dropped away as everyone focused on the occasion at hand. The one hour social passed quickly and the hors d’oeuvres were brought out. In no time at all it was time to start the program. CEO Schanzenbach came to the podium and cheerfully started the proceedings as if the curbside distractions and the day’s disappointment hadn’t happened.

Dignitaries Patricia Bates, Diane Harkey, Vista Mayor Judy Ritter, Vista Council Member John Franklin and Kathy Issa were introduced. Also acknowledged were Larry Shallock, Board member at Tri-City Medical Center and Jim Gibson from the Vista Unified School District Board. Chamber Board members Amber Ter-Vrugt, Nick Ljubic, Ron Adams, Steve Harrington, Jamie Johnson, and Sarah Villarreal were recognized. Then Chamber Board Chairman Ron Brisino delivered a short Invocation.

Improvisation is key to handling difficult situations and so is coming up with a perfect plan B. CEO Schanzenbach rose to the occasion as he smoothly gave the podium to Art Vargas. Art is a longtime friend of Congressman Issa and had been slated to introduce the Congressman. Even when the Congressman could not show up he did the intro very well. “I get to introduce a politician who won’t talk back” he quipped as he referred to his friend’s unexpected absence. Vargas went on tell the assembled listeners that Issa stills asks “What can I do to help (America)?” and he read a press release that Issa had issued just before boarding the plane that would get him home later in the night.

The agenda moved smoothly as Schanzenbach introduced the next person to the podium. James J. Dagostino, PT, DPT, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Tri City and I had earlier been watching the sun set on the far side of the golf course and we were talking about all the positive changes taking place at the Tri City Medical Center. He came to the podium to introduce his friend Patricia Bates, the 36th District State Senator. Dagostino drew applause from the audience as he told us that Senator Bates had been recently appointed to the position of the next Senate Republican Leader.

Bates who started her career as a Los Angeles Social Worker described herself as originally being a “Compassionate Conservative”. She lamented that there hasn’t been any meaningful legislation this session which started in January. Bates also talked about her work on a needed Transportation bill and proposals that would raise the gasoline tax and auto registration fees. At one point she commented that “We (the voters) need to organize and protest like those people out there on the street”. She was obviously referring to the now forgotten people that were waving signs and shouting as everyone had arrived.

Bates represents Orange and San Diego counties in the Senate. Her professional background is one of a Los Angeles County social worker and she tells everyone that public service came gradually when she became a wife, mother, and then a community volunteer. Her focus is on issues facing the State of California, sober living homes, and programs for seniors and veterans.

I listened to Bates continue to talk as the bartender, Brad, fixed me a bourbon and water. He and I were standing in the back of the room where I was allowed to watch the proceedings. He lives in nearby Carlsbad so these politicians were his representatives too. He was interested in what was being said from the podium but I was interested in hearing about the Shadowridge Golf Course. He confirmed what I’ve heard about Shadowridge being the most difficult and challenging course in North County, if not in all of San Diego. I believe him because he pours a good drink. However, the drink made me hungry. I was starving and the venue had been sold out by the time I was asked by my editor to cover the story. I bid Brad good night and headed for a late dinner at the Village Café in Downtown Vista.

Outside, the sun had set and the protestors were long gone. As I drove away I reflected on how successful the “Meet the Leaders” had been even without the key note speaker. Vargas might want to be careful because Issa might just ask him to stand in more often. All joking aside, the Vista Chamber of Commerce had overcome all obstacles and the “Meet the Leaders” was the informative event that it is every year. Guest speakers aren’t the only “Leaders”. CEO Schanzenbach and his crew are solid Community “Leaders” and all of Vista benefits from their leadership.

