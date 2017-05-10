MEET THE ARTIST & CONTRIBUTE TO THE IMPERIAL BEACH LIBRARY MURAL

If you have visited the new Imperial Beach library, you have probably noticed “The Perfect Wave” conceptual design by artist Kim Emerson adorning the exterior of the building. The completed mosaic mural, which celebrates the natural beauty and ocean atmosphere of Imperial Beach will be finished later this year. It will include different textured materials made up of small hand-cut brightly colored ceramic and glass tile, recycled objects, broken vintage dishes, and embedded etched mosaics with fun ocean facts.

“At a distance, this mosaic mural design is intended to capture the grandeur and energy of the Pacific Ocean,” said Kim Emerson. “Mosaics are like a permanent textured paintings that reflect light and shadows through depth and color.”

“The design of the building and the integration of art is crucial to the San Diego County Library, because inspiring and including the community is the most important purpose the library has. We are proud to partner with Kim Emerson to be able to bring to life such a stunning art piece that really captures the beauty of the Imperial Beach community” said Deputy Director Susan Moore.

Community members are invited to donate recycled objects to be repurposed and preserved in the mosaic. Meet the artist and donate recycled objects on May 19, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. at the Imperial Beach library located at 810 Imperial Beach Blvd., Imperial Beach, CA 91932.

For more information, contact the Imperial Beach library at (619) 424-6981. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org. For more information about artist Kim Emerson and her work, visit www.kimemersonmosaics.com.