Please join Former Supervisor Paul Eckert and his daughter Paula Nix for a Meet and Greet Fundraising Reception for Jerry Kern on Friday May 11 at 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Dave Larkin's Pond at 2732 Hutchison Street,| Vista CA 92084.

Jerry Kern and his wife Blake have lived in North County for more than 40 years. As an Oceanside Council member, Jerry fought to hold the line on city spending, upgrade police and fire protection, get tough on gang violence, address homelessness and the county’s housing crisis. He has worked tirelessly to attract new businesses that have strengthened his city’s tax base and generated hundreds of new jobs.

Jerry Kern’s record as an educator and founder of a pioneering charter school, as president of the local Chamber of Commerce, and as an experienced elected official with the courage to say “no” to special interests, ensures that North County will have the effective advocate on the Board of Supervisors that North County deserves.