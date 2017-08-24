Medical Marijuana Ad-Hoc Committee August 29th Meeting

On Tuesday, August 29, the Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee for the City of Oceanside will explore possible opportunities and problems with medical marijuana dispensaries within the City. The speakers will include members of the industry who currently operate legal dispensaries in other jurisdictions, along with local patients and advocates who will discuss their personal experiences.

As the most visible and recognizable aspect of the medical marijuana industry, dispensaries may be the “face” of the industry in Oceanside. The ad-hoc committee will address the potential for allowing dispensaries to operate in the City of Oceanside and will hear input from the public about the topic.

The hearing will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at City Hall in the City Council Chambers, located at 300 N. Coast Highway. Public attendance is encouraged. For the full calendar of committee hearings, please visit the City of Oceanside’s website at the link below.

The Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee was created by the City Council on April 19 to specifically address the possibility of new medical marijuana regulations for the City of Oceanside. All work will be completed within six months per City regulations regarding ad-hoc committees and the committee’s report will be presented to the City Council for review and possible action in November, 2017.

For more information, you can access the committee’s webpage at http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/services/comms/mmac.asp or email the committee at mmadhoc@ci.oceanside.ca.us