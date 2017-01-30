Medals Finally Awarded to a Local Hero

Pat Murphy…At the Veterans association of North County (VANC) it’s all about providing services to our veterans. The Veterans Association of North County (VANC) represents over 30 veteran organizations spanning all branches of military service. Their mission is to serve as a one-stop resource center offering the services of diverse agencies to assist with jobs, education, finances, wellness, and family issues.

At VANC they also hold award ceremonies where Veterans receive overdue Medals and awards. Such was the case last Saturday, Jan. 28 when an Army Chief Warrant officer was presented with the medals and citations he earned over 40 years ago. Dan Iman was formally presented with the awards that had been shipped to him while he was in a hospital recovering from his combat wounds.

Dan Iman was given an honorable medical discharge. Before being discharged he originally expected to be ordered to present himself at a ceremony where some high ranking officer would present the numerous medals and citations to him. After a succession of Commanding officers there had been no such order. Even after coming home he was expecting to be notified of a ceremony but none came. As each year passed by it became obvious that the US Army had forgotten all about holding a ceremony. After all, he was already in possession of the awards. Soon even Dan had put it out of his mind.

Like many of our military men and women coming back from a war zone the adjustments to resuming normal life are tough. They usually try to put the horrors of what they have experienced out of their minds. Dan Iman did the same thing when he returned to his family. He never set out to get any recognition for his military service. Men like Dan find it easier making friends with other former soldiers. They don’t have to explain what they endured because the other guy has experienced the rigors and hardship of service.

One of Dan’s good friends, another veteran, has a man cave at home where his awards are displayed. Dan’s friend, Howard Lewis, noticed that Dan’s home lacked any evidence of his awards. Dan told him the story of the box he received and the lack of any follow up. That started the ball rolling, a ball that passed through the hands of Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood and ended up in the lap of Congressman Darrell Issa where it eventually came to a stop in the La Jolla room at VANC.

The La Jolla room began filling with Dan’s family members and a lot of Veterans. Mayor Wood was there and Father Mike Diaz from St. Mary’s came to provide the invocation. Father Mike retired from the Navy after 28 years and has been at St. Mary’s for 13 years. Mayor Wood wore a uniform but he proudly served with the Oceanside Police Dept. for over 31 years. Both men know what duty and service mean. They weren’t alone. Congressman Issa, WWII Vet Robert Leiland, Swift Boat Captain Chuck Rabel, Jack Moreno US Army ret., Mstr. Sgt. USMC Ret. Richard Gomez, US Army Sgt. Trebel Iman (Dan’s son), Yours truly, and about 2 dozen other veterans were also there to witness the award ceremony.

Congressman Darrell Issa officiated at this long overdue awards ceremony with a very good balance of humor and decorum. Like Dan Iman, Trebel Iman, Jack Moreno, and myself, Issa had served in the US Army. Referring to this year’s annual Army/Navy Football game, he quipped that in difference to all the Navy personnel he wasn’t going to dwell on the game’s outcome.

Considering the importance of the awards that Dan Iman had earned it’s really mind blowing that his ceremony fell through the cracks. The Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Two Purple Hearts, The Army Commendation Medal and The Air Medal are medals that are rarely awarded. Issa pointed this out and told us about Dan Iman’s heroic service while flying helicopters in Southeast Asia. Dan flew into areas where there was no support and rescue would be near impossible.

The ceremony started with the Young Marines of North County presenting the colors. The four members of the Honor Guard were YM GY Sgt. Smith, YM Sgt. Cate, YM Sgt. Soberanes and YM Sgt.Hulthus. The Young Marines are based here in Vista at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum. In addition to supplying events with Honor Guards their cadets are the ones that line the downtown streets with United States flags on every major Holiday. On Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, a color guard from the Young Marines of North County appeared at a Pearl Harbor Day Parade and ceremony in Hawaii.

Father Mike gave the invocation. Darrell Issa said a few words and recognized the dignitaries in the audience. Congressman Issa asked Sgt. Trebel to help pin the medals on his father. They struggled with the task and asked Jeanne Iman to come forward and help them. After all the medals were officially in place photos were taken.

Family members attending the medal ceremony were; Daniel and Jeanne Iman, Sara and Ramon Logan with children Carver and LilaAnn, Jennifer and Tyson Lund with children Abigail and Graham, Maria and Mike Zwickelbauer, and Sgt. Trebel Iman. It was wonderful to see this Army veteran and hero finally receive the respect he deserves.

If any of your family members had an experience like Chief Warrant Officer Dan Iman, I would recommend that you contact Darrell Issa’s office or the VANC to find out how your veteran may receive their awards ceremony.

