Mechanical Cow Voiced by Alicia Silverstone to Visit Vista’s Maryland Elementary

On Friday, PETA and its life-size mechanical cow, voiced by actor Alicia Silverstone, will make its debut at Vista’s Maryland Elementary School for an age-appropriate presentation about the dairy industry. The cow, named Carly, can move and talk and will explain to kids where milk comes from. Says Silverstone as Carly, “We may not look the same, but we do have a lot in common. We all have a heart, and we all have feelings . . . . Each one of us is special and unique, and we all love our lives.”

PETA’s visit will debunk myths that the dairy industry pushed during its own presentation at the school in 2016, when a live cow was dragged out for display, and falls in line with the state’s character-education mandate, which includes promoting “the humane treatment of living creatures.”

When: Friday, October 12, 8 a.m.

Where: Maryland Elementary School, 700 North Ave., Vista

Delicious vegan ice cream sandwiches and fun, educational coloring sheets will be provided, and teachers will receive copies of TeachKind’s Share the World humane education program.