Measure to Promote Neighborhood Electric Vehicles in San Diego County Becomes Law

SACRAMENTO – Today, Senate Bill 1151 was signed into law, which may provide residents in San Diego County with increased mobility choices to move around their communities in neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV). SB 1151, authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), will authorize San Diego County or any city in the county to establish a Neighborhood Electric Vehicles Transportation Plan to serve the transportation needs of its residents, while supporting a sustainable and healthy region.

“Driving around in a neighborhood electric vehicle is a good way to run errands in your neighborhood without having to drive in your car. NEVs offer residents mobility choices and they are an innovative way to help the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. I thank the Governor for signing my measure into law, which in the long run will improve San Diego County’s quality of life,” said Senator Bates.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the sponsor of SB 1151.

“We are very pleased that Governor Brown signed SB 1151 into law today. By allowing cities and the County of San Diego to plan for the full use of Neighborhood Electric Vehicles, SB 1151 will help to expand mobility choices, enhance connections to transit beyond the first and last mile, and reduce drive-alone trips and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Del Mar Councilmember and SANDAG Chair Terry Sinnott.“We appreciate Senator Bates’ leadership on this legislation and look forward to working with our partners throughout the region to advance the implementation of these plans in support of our regional transportation and sustainability goals.”

SB 1151 has received strong support from several municipalities and agencies, and a wide range of organizations including the Sierra Club, Center for Sustainable Energy, Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego, and The Free Ride. To review a complete list of supporters, click here

NEVs are defined as low speed motorized vehicles that have four wheels with speeds that can reach 25 miles per hour and can operate on any street with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less. A valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance are required to operate a NEV.