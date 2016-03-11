Vista has become known far and wide as the brew capital of the United States. Micro-breweries flourish in our North County community that is also known for fair weather. Beer lovers flock to the old downtown area along Main Street. However, the brew crafting is found in all corners of Vista, a city whose boundaries resemble the outline of a bug that has splattered on your windshield. Now a little known but ancient brew is on the scene in a big way.

Mead is an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water, sometimes with various fruit, spices, grains, or hops. (the Hops act as a preservative and produce a bitter, beer-like flavor.) The alcoholic content of mead may range from about 8% to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of mead is that the majority of the beverage’s fermentable sugar is derived from honey. It may be still, carbonated, or naturally sparkling; and it may be dry, semi-sweet, or sweet. Known by many names and as different as individual snowflakes, Mead is a global beverage. Predating both grape wine and beer, it is known in various forms on every continent on Earth.

Vistans will soon have an opportunity to taste this exotic quaff. An event is brewing (excuse the pun) at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens in Brengle Terrace Park. A fund raising event called “Meading At The Garden” will benefit the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. Organizer David Nichols assures me that 100% of the profits will be going to the gardens. David is following in his mother’s footsteps with his support of Vista’s beautiful Botanical Gardens. Miriam Nichols, a two time president of the Vista Woman’s Club, spent many hours supporting and volunteering at the gardens. Mrs. Nichols provided funding for the Big Pond at the Alta Vista Botanical Garden. She also created the first curbside recycling program in San Diego County, as well as organizing numerous cleanups, tree plantings, historical restoration projects, and educational programs for children.

Dave met me at Porter’s Taps and Ribs, one of Vista newest establishments that offer a great selection of brews and very yummy food to accompany the frothy drinks. He very passionately described the upcoming event that features live music on two stages, a five course VIP Mead Pairing, and a silent bottle auction with quite a few rare beers. The Boondock Brothers, Gringo and Blake, Small Batch Ramblers, and the popular Younger brothers from Oceanside will be entertaining throughout the day on the main stage while VIP ticket holders dining on exquisite food that will be paired with Mead offerings will listen to Renown performer David J (Love and Rockets / Bauhaus). It looks to be a wonderful evening. Dave sees this event as a fusion of the older traditional Vista and the newer contemporary community.

We were joined at Porter’s by Tony and Tanya Chahal from Mira Costa College. They bring their respective skills as a brewer and an event planner to the event. Nichols is a brewer of Mead himself having start ed with a home kit. Dave started brewing beer but has advanced to the art of brewing Mead. Some 30 amateur and professional brew masters will be pouring samples of Beer, Wine, and Mead at this festival in the garden.

Short mead, also called “quick mead” is a type of mead recipe that is meant to age quickly, for immediate consumption. Because of the techniques used in its creation, short mead shares some qualities found in cider. It can also be effervescent or champagne-like.

Show mead is a plain Mead and sometime referred to as “traditional Mead”. This Mead has honey and water as a base, with no fruits, spices or extra flavorings. Mead that is devoid of fruit, will sometimes require a special yeast nutrient and/or other enzymes to produce an acceptable finished product.

Honey itself, is a food dating back 14 million years by some accounts, it seems very likely that Meads origins, shrouded by eons of history and mystery, and made from honey, could be the first alcoholic beverage to pass the lips of mankind.

On Sunday April 3rd this ancient brew (and many other brews) can pass your lips. The VIP Pairing is from 11 am to 1 pm and general admission is from 1 pm to 5 pm. Note that the live music is for the VIP pairing only and for this entire event you must be 21 years or older.

Tickets are available at Meading.eventbrite.com and as readers of thevistaPress.com you can enter a promo code of promoGA for a $5 discount on general admission tickets or a promo code of promoVIP for a discount of $10 on VIP tickets.