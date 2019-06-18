McDonald’s Restaurants in San Diego County Anticipate Hiring 600 This Summer

Restaurant employees that join now may be eligible for tuition assistance through Archways to Opportunity by the end of the summer

SAN DIEGO – June 2019 – McDonald’s and its independent franchisees across San Diego County are expecting to hire approximately 600 restaurant employees to better serve customers this busy summer season.

McDonald’s provides a signature education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity. Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language. To date, McDonald’s has given out more than $2 million in tuition assistance and supported 1,334 restaurant workers in California.

“By offering restaurant employees the option to further their education paired with skills they learn on the job, we’re supporting their full potential to succeed whether that’s at McDonald’s or beyond,” said Jamie Straza, San Diego County McDonald’s restaurant owner and vice president of McDonald’s Owners Association of Southern California.

Through a summer job at McDonald’s, restaurant employees will not only learn transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, they will also get the chance to further their education once eligible.

“This is a great opportunity for San Diegans to take advantage of openings for the summer and learn skills going forward,” said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond.

In addition to Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through two major scholarships:

· HACER® National Scholarship: Expanded the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship from five to 30 winners, providing more Hispanic students the opportunity to obtain a college degree. Scholarship applicants have the opportunity to directly receive up to $100,000 to help finance their tuition.

· Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund: Partnered with the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund to support students attending one of the 47 publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) within the TMCF member-school network offer six merit scholarships of $10,000 for the 2019-2020 academic year, which can be applied to verifiable costs associated with average tuition and usual fees.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

About McDonald’s USA … McDonald’s serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.