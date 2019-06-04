McDONALD’S Accepts Foreign Currency For Worldwide Favorites

Exchange any amount of foreign currency for one of our new craveable and delicious international menu items on June 6

CHICAGO, June 3, 2019 – In celebration of this summer’s limited time offering of select McDonald’s menu favorites from around the world, we are featuring an exchange of global proportions. We’re taking any amount of foreign currency customers may have in exchange for one of the items from the new Worldwide Favorites menu.

Have an extra Euro laying around? Found a Japanese Yen in that old travel fanny pack? Wondering what to do with that Rupee from last summer’s trip to India? Start rummaging under those couch cushions, take that spare foreign currency you have, and head around the corner to your nearest participating McDonald’s on Thursday, June 6 between 2—5 p.m. local time, and exchange one piece of foreign currency for any one Worldwide Favorites menu item* at McDonald’s International Currency Exchange:

· Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): Our creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with a rich caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces. Cookies and soft serve? Yes please.

· Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter pound** of 100 percent fresh beef*** topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

· Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): Made with a grilled or crispy all white meat, juicy and tender chicken, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is topped with tomato & herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll.

· Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Look familiar? That’s right, Cheesy Bacon Fries are back! After such a positive customer reaction to Australia’s Cheesy Bacon Fries in the U.S., they’re taking a victory lap. Don’t miss our World Famous Fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon.

“As a global restaurant leader, we’re excited to bring fan-favorites from abroad to the U.S. this summer with our new Worldwide Favorites menu,” said McDonald’s Director of Communications, Molly McKenna. “To welcome these new flavors, we created the McDonald’s International Currency Exchange event. This unique event provides our customers with an international experience that only a brand with our global scale could create, all without having to hop on a plane.”

Since we opened our first restaurant outside of the U.S. in 1967, we have been innovating our global menu to offer customers authentic flavors from around the world. International offerings, including McDonald’s Worldwide Favorites, continue to intrigue customers who are curious about how McDonald’s customizes craveable and delicious tastes for different countries.

The Worldwide Favorites menu items are just one of the latest menu offerings we have recently brought to our U.S. customers. From adding bacon to the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder** and World Famous Fries to introducing a sweet surprise with Donut Sticks earlier this year, we continue to listen to our customers by giving them more of craveable and delicious favorites they come to experience only at McDonald’s.

While rotating favorites from around the world are on the menu at McDonald’s global headquarters restaurant in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, this marks the first time Worldwide Favorites are featured on U.S. menus nationwide at participating restaurants.

So leave your passports at home, but don’t forget your international currency on June 6 from 2—5 p.m. local time. For additional information, images and video assets please visit our Worldwide Favorites Menu announcement.

1. Start rummaging under those couch cushions and check last year’s suitcases to pull together any of that spare foreign currency you may have lying around.

2. Only finding U.S. coins in your pockets? Exchange them for some foreign currency at your local currency exchange retailer so you can get in on the fun!

3. Head around the corner to the nearest participating McDonald’s on Thursday, June 6 between 2—5 p.m. local time for McDonald’s International Currency Exchange.

4. Give your foreign currency of any value to the front counter of your local McDonald’s, and receive one of the Worldwide Favorites menu items* of your choice. Enjoy the international experience of deliciously epic proportions – without the jetlag.

*At part. McDonald’s from 2-5pm on June 6. Limit one exchange per customer at front counter only. Only recognized international currency accepted. Excludes Double Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger.

**Weight before cooking 4oz.

*** At participating McDonald’s. Fresh Beef available at most restaurants in contiguous US. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and US Territories.

