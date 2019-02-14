McClellan Senior Center Events

BOOK CLUB, FEB. 26, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER
Vista – Socialize, read, and enjoy! If you have a passion for reading, or just want to make new friends, come and join a new reading group! Held on Feb. 26, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.For additional information, contact Lorraine Kratz (760) 650-2157.
The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.
Senior Center Provides Free Tax Prep from AARP
Gloria McClellan Adult Activity Resource Center
Location: 1400 Vale Terrace Park (in Brengle Terrace Park)
Free Tax assistance: February 4 – April 15, 2019
