McClellan Senior Center Events

BOOK CLUB, FEB. 26, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – Socialize, read, and enjoy! If you have a passion for reading, or just want to make new friends, come and join a new reading group! Held on Feb. 26, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.For additional information, contact Lorraine Kratz (760) 650-2157.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

Senior Center Provides Free Tax Prep from AARP

AARP volunteers are available at the City of Vista’s McClellan Adult Activity & Resource Center, located at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive to provide assistance with taxes for the 2018 tax year. Residents should contact the Senior Center at 760.643.5290 to make an appointment or walk-ins are also available between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, Thursdays and Fridays through April 15, 2019. The service is free of charge.