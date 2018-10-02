Notice of County of San Diego Board of Supervisors Hearing –

October 10, 2018 – 9:00 am County Administration Center,

1600 Pacific Highway, Room 310, San Diego, CA 92101

Master Plan Update & Program Environmental Impact Report

You are subscribed to receive updates by the County of San Diego Airports Division associated with the McClellan-Palomar Airport Master Plan Update. The proposed Master Plan Update and its accompanying Program EIR will be considered by the County Board of Supervisors on October 10, 2018. Supporting documentation is now available for reference on the Master Plan Update website (www.PalomarAirportMP.com), while the meeting agenda and all board letter attachments will be available on the Clerk of the Board’s website on October 3, 2018.

Thank you for your continued interest in this project.

More information available at: www.PalomarAirportMP.com

The County of San Diego owns and operates the McClellan-Palomar Airport and is the sponsor for the Master Plan Update process.