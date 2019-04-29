May’s 2nd Saturdays Free Art Lesson Features Texture Painting﻿

Create Your Very Own Impasto Painting

Escondido, Ca. – April 2019 — The Education Department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting another free 2nd Saturday art lesson on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Taking inspiration from Convergence/Convergencia artist, Dennis Ellman, this 2nd Saturday lesson will teach you techniques based on impasto painting, using affordable materials.

Ellman puzzling landscape acrylic and modeling paste on canvas

Impasto is a technique used in painting, where paint is laid on an area of the surface in very thick layers, usually thick enough that the brush or painting-knife strokes are visible.

Paint can also be mixed right on the canvas. When dry, impasto provides texture; the paint appears to be coming out of the canvas.

Ellman’s work is based in the rich and full textures and colors of life, and relishes the discovery of new ways to portray elements of life with various textural mediums and new color combinations.

2nd Saturday is a free event, but donations are appreciated. There are two, 1-hour classes available at 10am and 11:15am. Space is limited and seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lessons take place in Studio 2. For easy access, park near the Boys & Girls Club in the public parking lot off of Woodward Ave. and N. Escondido Blvd., and enter the studio hallway near the Grape Day Park entrance by the Escondido Historical Train Depot.

Enjoy the museum exhibition for free before or after your art lesson.

Get more information about the class here: http://artcenter.org/event/2nd-saturday-impasto-inspired-texture-painting/

Escondido’s 2nd Saturday Arts & Culture Experiences is a uniquely creative collaboration between Escondido arts organizations, with the goal of injecting art and culture back into the community.

For more information, visit https://visitescondido.com/2ndsaturday/

All events at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido can be found at ArtCenter.org.





About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.