Mayor Faulkner Among Thousands To Participate In Padres Pedal The Cause

SAN DIEGO – On Saturday, November 17, more than 2,300 survivors and supporters will come together to take action in the fight against cancer in the sixth-annual Padres Pedal the Cause.

The one-of-a-kind experience, which raises funds for cancer research in San Diego, kicks off at Petco Park and offers fun for the whole family, beginning with four cycling routes that cross the Coronado Bay Bridge (25, 55, 88 and 100 miles), stationary spin classes on the third base line, a superhero-themed kids challenge, and a 5K run/walk along the Embarcadero. Every participant who rides, runs, spins, or dines at the event will generate funds benefitting four major world-class cancer research institutions here in San Diego (funding 52 local cancer research projects to date): Rady Children’s Hospital, Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute.

Guest of honor, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, will be participating in the Olympic Challenge (55-mile ride). Event attendees will also include founder of Pedal the Cause Bill Koman and Padres representatives, as well as the 2018 SuperKid honorees, who are currently receiving cancer treatment at Rady Children’s Hospital. Please see below for a list of activities and media opportunities. For more information on Padres Pedal the Cause, visit www.gopedal.org.

WHO: Kevin Faulconer – San Diego Mayor

Tom Seidler – Padres Vice President of Community & Military Affairs

Tony Gwynn Jr. – Padres broadcaster and alumni

Bill Koman – Founder of Padres Pedal the Cause & two-time lymphoma cancer survivor

Anne Marbarger – Executive Director of Padres Pedal the Cause

Dr. Christopher Kane – Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health

WHEN: Saturday, November 17

· 6:00 – 9:00 a.m. – Rider departures & interview opportunities on Petco Park playing field.

o 6:15 – 6:30 a.m. – Dr. Christopher Kane interview opportunities.

o 7:00 – 7:30 a.m. – Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Bill Koman & Tom Seidler interview opportunities & stage introductions.

o 7:45 – 8:00 a.m. – Anne Marbarger interview opportunities.

· 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Visuals and b-roll opportunities, including rider finishes and spin classes on the Petco Park playing field.

· 10:00 a.m. – 5K Walk/Run begins.

· 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Superhero Kids Challenge on Park Blvd. (Ages 3-7/Ages 8-12).

· 1:00 p.m. – Tony Gwynn Jr. joins spin class on third base line.

· 2:30 p.m. – Padres Pedal Capstone Program

· 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Finish Line Festival